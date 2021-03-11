AstraZenecca Covid Vaccine: Norway, Denmark suspend vaccine – See di reason why

Denmark and Norway don temporarily suspend di use of di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as precaution, afta Danish report say some pipo wey some pipo dey get blood clots afta vaccination and one pesin die sake of am.

Di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine na di vaccine wey Nigeria recently collect and don begin distribution and vaccination of pipo across di kontri.

Di EU medicines agency tok say nothing dey to show say na di vaccine dey cause di blood clots.

Several European kontris don stop to dey use di two batches of di drug. AstraZeneca say di drug dey safe and e don study am well for clinical trials. "Patient Safety na di highest priority for AstraZeneca," one of dia tok-tok pesin explain. For inside statement, di organization say regulators get high safety standard before dem approve any new medicine, di o Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

For UK, di Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) say evidence no dey say di vaccine dey cause problems. Dem say "Blood clots dey occur naturally and na normal thing.

More than 11 million doses of di Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine don dey administered across di UK," Phil Bryan of di MHRA tok.

Which kontris no dey use di drug?

Austria suspend di use of one particular batch of di drug dis week when one woman die 10 days afta vaccination because of "serious blood coagulation problems". Di Austrian doses dey part of one batch of one million doses, identified as ABV5300, wey dem send go 17 European kontris.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxemburg don also stop dey use doses from that batch.

Di EU medicines agency say dia safety committee dey review di Austrian case, but still clear say no evidence dey to show sa di vaccine dey cause dis condition as blood coagulation no dey part of di side effect of di vaccine.

Health officials never give any details of di Danish death but dem say dem dey pause di use of di vaccine for 14 days inside wetin Health Minister Magnus Heunicke call "precautionary measure". Although no connection don dey established to show weather na di vaccine dey cause di reaction but e say "we must respond in a timely and careful manner" until we reach conclusion.

Norway public health institute say dem go follow di Danish move to pause all use of di vaccine until dem investigate di cases.

Italy Aifa medicines agency announce say dem dey ban di use of doses from a batch wey dey separate from di Austrian own, ABV2856, as a precaution in response to "some serious, adverse events". Italian bin report say one 43-year-old soldier wey dey serve for Sicily die afta e suffer cardiac arrest. But Aifa tok say e no get any connection wit di vaccine.

Concerns about di Oxford-AstraZeneca drug dey important

Officials say dem don receive reports of fatal or life-threatening blood clots in a small number of pipo wey recently collect di dose of di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Dis fit dey sound worrying, but if connection dey between di vaccine and di blood clo.

On Sunday, one 49-year-old woman for Austria die from multiple blood clots. She bin dey vaccinated 10 days earlier. Another pesin wey collect one shot from di same vaccine batch also land for hospital sake ofblood clotfor di lung.

As of 9 March 2021, two other reports of thromboembolism don dey for dis batch, ABV5300. One million dosesna im dey di batch dem deliver to 17 EU kontris, including Austria and Denmark.

Full investigation into di batch quality dey go on, but dem go consider side effect.

Overall, 22 cases of thromboembolic events don dey reported among di three million pipo wey don dey vaccinated wit di AstraZeneca vaccine for di European Economic Area.