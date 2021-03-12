Faith Oyita: Di former Okpa seller wey dey train pipo on how to make shoes

Meet Faith Oyita, di shoemaker wey get big dream to put shoe for your leg.

Faith bin dey hawk Okpa (Bambara nut) for street for Benue State, Nigeria for di age of eight years wen she begin nurture di dream to make shoes.

Despite di hesitation by her trainer wey teach her how to make shoes because she be woman, Faith no allow her gender hinder her from learning shoemaking.

Producer: Dooshima Abu

Video Journalist: Chukwuemeka Anyikwa