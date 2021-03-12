Zulu King dies: Death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, leader of Zulu kingdom, South Africa biggest tribe

Wia dis foto come from, Other

King Goodwill Zwelithini of Zulu kingdom for South Africa don die for hospital wia im bin dey collect treatment for condition wey relate to diabetes.

Di 72 year old king na di leader of South Africa biggest ethnic group and im be traditional ruler wey get big influence.

Dem admit am for hospital inside KwaZulu-Natal last week to monitor im diabetes condition.

President Cyril Ramaphosa say im death come during di period wey di nation bin don hope say di monarch go recover.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Screenshot

King Goodwill Zwelithini rule di Zulu nation under di Traditional Leadership clause of di kontri constitution but im position no carry executive power like that.

Around 10 million pipo dey live for present-day KwaZulu-Natal province.

