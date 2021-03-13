Tinubu statement on Herders-Farmers clash: APC national leader Bola Tinubu ask FG to call for stakeholders meeting

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

APC national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu don ask federal government to call up meeting of state governors, senior security officials, herder and farmer representatives, along with traditional rulers and religious leaders to come up with plan to resolve di herders-farmers clash wey dey worry for some parts of di kontri.

For inside statement im release on Saturday, 13, March, 2021, im say di mata don turn violent mata and don cost di lives of many innocent pipo, destroy property and pipo livelihoods.

"E don also worsen ethnic sentiment and political tension. Despite di efforts of some of those in positions of high responsibility and public trust, di crisis never significantly reduce.

Sadly, odas wey suppose know better don worsen matters with dia hate-statements wey fall short of di leadership dis pipo claim to provide." Tinubu tok.

For di statement, di APC chieftain say di purpose of di meeting by di FG go be to hammer out a set of working principles to resolve di crisis.

Afta dis meeting, governors of each state go come do follow-up meetings for dia states to refine and add flesh to di universal principles by adjusting dem to di particular circumstances of dia states.

Asides from religious and traditional leaders and local farmer and herder representatives, di meeting go get di state best security minds along with experts in agriculture (livestock and farming), land use, and water management to draw specific plans for dia states.

To accomplish dis goal, Tinubu say, di wise policy must include some key elements.

See di summary of wetin Tinubu tok say di policy e propose suppose get:

Maintain reasonable and effective law enforcement presence for affected areas.

Help di herders to change to more sedentary but more profitable methods of cattle-rearing.

Assist farmers to increase productivity by supporting or providing subvention for dem to buy fertilizer, equipment, and machinery and, also, by establishing commodity boards to guarantee minimum prices for important crops.

Establish permanent panel for each state as forum for farmers, herders, security officials, and senior state officials to discuss dia concerns, tackle issues and identify trouble and stop am before e turn something else.