Osun State gunmen attack on family of six no be farmers/herders palava - Police

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One pesin don injure afta gunmen attack one family of six for Wasinmi Village, Ikire, Osun State, south west Nigeria on Sunday

Di Osun Police command bin announce for statement say di attack bin no get anything to do with di famers/ herdsmen kasala wey dey cause insecurity around di kontri.

Dem reveal for statement say di gunmen wey dem neva find yet bin enta di community begin to shoot gun at di family but run comot as dem sight di police of Ikire Division dey come.

Di Commissioner of Police for di state CP Olawale Olokode, psc wey visti di place to find out wetin happun tok say, di command don already dey find di pipo wey attack di family to bring dem to justice.

Di Commissioner also beg di pipo for di community say make dem no fear but make dem tell police any informate wey dem get wey go allow dem catch di jaguda pipo wey do dis kain tin sharp-sharp.