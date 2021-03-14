Grammy 2021: Burna Boy performance, Wizkid-Beyonce Brown Skin girls nomination, oda tins wey go happen for di award ceremony - See how to watch

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Grammys Award for 2021 go see main stars including Africans perform

Nigerian musician and ogbonge international artiste Burna Boy go perform for di 2021 edition of Grammy Awards wey go shele on Sunday 14 March.

Di show wey di ‘Twice as Tall’ artiste go perfom inside, along wit oda musicians like American songwriter Poppy, na di ‘premiere ceremony’ wey go happen before di main awards ceremony of di night begin.

Organisers of di biggest music awards show in di world don confam say although normally, dem no dey show di premier ceremony for television, dis year fans go fit watch am live ontop internet.

Di 63rd Grammys also see Nigeria-America rapper Chika wey collect nomination for best new artiste.

And for im second nomination - two years in a row - Burna Boy dey in contention to win di award for best global music album.

PJ Morton wey be pikin to famous gospel singer Bishop Paul S Morton, get best gospel album nomination for ‘Gospel according to PJ’.

How to watch di 2021 Grammy ‘Premiere Ceremony’

Event go begin for 8pm (Central African Time) on Sunday, 14 March.

To watch the show live, enter grammys.com

Or watch ontop dia official Facebook page

Di live streaming go dey available internationally, for all regions

Three-time Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko na im go be di host

How dis year ceremony dey different

Because of di pandemic, some tins no go be business as usual for di ceremony.

For instance, audience no go dey di venue (Los Angeles Convention Centre) and di performers go dey different-different stage of five in number each.

And di normal tradition of how celebrities dey present awards to winners, no happen. Instead bartenders, security guards and cleaners from concert venues wey Covid-19 force to close, na im go do am.

Biggest stars for di main awards ceremony

For di main awards ceremony event dis year, Beyoncé dey lead for nominations, as she get nine in total - including four for her civil rights anthem Black Parade, wey she release during di Black Lives Matter protests last year.

Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa come next, with six nominations each.

And dis fit be di year wey female rapper fit gbab di rap category, as Megan Thee Stallion remix of her song Savage dey di award nomination for best rap song.