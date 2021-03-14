Grammy awards 2021 winners: Burna Boy, Beyoncé and Wizkid win 63rd Grammy Awards

Wia dis foto come from, Rich Fury Wetin we call dis foto, Burna Boy for di Award

Burna Boy don collect im first ever Grammys Best Global Music Awards for "Twice as Tall".

For im acceptance speech, e tell pipo make dem believe in themselves as im tok say "Africa don land."

Dis na di first time wey Nigerian go win for dis category.

Burna boy bin dey nominated last year for im African Giant album but na Angelique Kidjoe in gbab am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Wizkid and Kanye

Wizkid name don join di list of Grammy Winners as im join Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to gbab award for di Best Music Video for Brown Skin girls.

Dis go be di first time di Nigerian super star dey gbab di award. Dis dey come as Burna Boy bin perform for di first time for di Premier Ceremony.

Dem collect di awards for di Premier Ceremony wey dey come before di main di main Grammy Awards.

Dis na wia dem dey give somme of di awards wey dem fit no get time for, for di main awards.

Di show wey Jhene Aiko host also feature Kanye West wey win di Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for im Jesus Is King Album.

Dis dey come afta video bin comot of am wen im dey piss for inside di award plaque for September 2020.

Taika Watiti also collect di award for best Soundtrack compilation for im work for di cartoon Jojo Rabbit.

Oda winners for [63rd Grammy Awards] Premiere Ceremony include:

Billie Eilish for di song "No Time Left To Die" wey she follow write with her brother, Finneas Baird O'Connell.

John Legend gbab di Best R&B Album for Bigger Love

63rd Grammy Awards Ceremony

Originally set for di end of January but ultimately (and expectedly) pushed back due to di ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sunday go mark di unveiling of di 2021 class of Grammys winners.