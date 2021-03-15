"Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala meet President Muhammadu Buhari": See di issues WTO DG & Nigeria leader discuss

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, di new Director General of World Trade Organisation meet President Mohammadu Buhari for Abuja, Nigeria Capital on Monday.

Madam Okonjo-Iweala for her meeting wit di Nigerian leader say she feel she suppose come Nigeria first, to say 'thank you, to Mr President';

She thank President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating and supporting her.

"He [President Muhammadu Buhari] sign so many letters, he tok to so many pipo.", Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala tok.

Issues Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and President Muhammadu Buhari discuss wen dem meet

—Improving Nigeria share of global trade

—Developing Nigeria Services sector

—Covid-19

—Attracting investment; training & capacity building

—Safe Schools

Director General of World Trade Organisation also thank young pipo for Nigeria specially. Dem dey on were on social media dey send so many encouraging videos.

Answering questions from tori pipo, she tok about di measures to protect national economies from dumping & oda harmful practices.

She tok say within WTO principles e get provisions wey exist to protect & support vulnerable kontris.

