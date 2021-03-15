Gambo Mohammed: Kano man wey go prison come back tori about im marriage, business and how e life don change

“As I dey prison, I neva for once imagine say I go comot talk less of getting married and owning my own business.”

Dat na how 47 year old Gambo Mohammed begin im yan with BBC Pidgin few days afta dem fix im wedding date.

Just one year ago, di Kano state (northern Nigeria) based man bin dey Kurmawa prison dey serve life imprisonment for killing somebody 21 years ago.

For earlier tori wey BBC do about Gambo, e tok say na fight im and di pesin do for one wedding ceremony and as e hit am di pesin die wey lead to im problems.

After e comot, life outside prison come hard wella as e no get even wia to sleep or wetin to eat and na dat one make am tok say e prefer to go back to prison wia e fit dey chop.