Grammy awards 2021 winners: Davido hail Burna boy and WizKid win for di 63rd Grammy awards ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, WizKid/Davido/Burna Boy Instagram

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido don react to Burna Boy and Wizkid Grammy award win.

Burna Boy win di Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid win di Best Music Video for im song wit Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

Dis na di first time dis two musicians go win di ogbonge music award.

For inside tweet, Davido say "Whichever way you look am, dis na victory for Nigeria for di culture and di pipo.."

Di singer wey no collect any Grammy nomination add say congrats to our winners! Tule Naija wit emoji of Nigeria flag.