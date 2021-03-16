Kaduna kidnappings: No family for di state wey no get tori of dia experience with kidnappers - Senator Shehu Sani

Wia dis foto come from, Senator Shehu Sani/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Shehu Sani dey face corruption accuse

Former senator wey represent Kaduna Central for di eight national assembly don chook mouth inside di issue of kidnappings wey dey worry di northern part of di kontri.

Inside interview with BBC Pidgin, di senator say kidnappers don see am as business to attack schools and abduct children.

"Dis kidnappers don see say wen dem kidnap students, goment go dey under pressure and pay dem. No be education be di bandit problem, dem just find out say na di easiest way to make goment pay. Dis na why dem dey attack schools more." Di senator tok.

Di senator dey tok a day afta a only three primary school teachers na im kidnappers gbab for UBE Primary School for Rama village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State according to goment officials.

Di senator wey speak about di seriousness of di mata for Kaduna state say e no get any family wey no get tori of how e affect dem.

"Many pipo don sell dia farm and houses to pay kidnapers. We dey serious problem as far as Kaduna dey concern as well as Northern Nigeria.

"Di kind of weapons wey dis kidnappers get even our military no get am." Di Senator tok.

Sani wey also speak about di rpole of lawmakers say di Current NASS member no dey check President Buhari well enough, unlike im time wen dem dey bring serious issues to di goment attention.

On die way forward, Sani say goment must engage local vigilantes and arm dem to join in di fight against di insurgents.

E add say goment must use technology to fight di bandits, track di SIM card wey dis bandits dey use call di family members of di kidnap victims.

E say President Buhari suppose open up and reach out to those wey no be im loyalist to ask for advice. Pipo like Gumi, Atiku and Wike, di president no suppose shy away from advise form opposition because if goment no dey careful dis kidnapping mata na something wey fit consume di whole kontri.

Watch di full intervies here:

Since December last year, more dan 700 students na im bandits and armed men don kidnap across Nigeria.

But dis na di first time primary school dey become target.

More dan thirty students - mostly young women - wey dem abduct from di Federal Forestry College for Kaduna on Thursday last week still dey kidnappers hand.