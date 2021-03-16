Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu international flights resumption dates and all you need as FG announce re-opening time

Wia dis foto come from, FAAN

Federal Government for Nigeria don fix dates to reopen Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu airports for international flights.

Na Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announce di dates during di weekly briefing of di Presidential Task Force on Monday.

E say, dem plan to re-open Enugu airport on May 3, 2021 while Kano international airport go open April 5, 2021 and na April 15 dem dey plan to open Port Harcourt airport for international flights.

Wia dis foto come from, FAAN

But di minister no really give details of how di operations go be wen dem open these international airports.

Oga Sirika say, "Pressure dey on us to open Port Harcourt, Enugu and Kano and of course, no be small work, to manage dis kain virus to dey able to open our departure up to oda areas of entry.

"We go do only one at a time and wetin dey good for the management of dis virus, e dey pain us wey we dey di civil aviation say our airports dey closed and our direct source of income dey affected as we dey find am really hard to pay salaries.