Asari Dokubo Biafra: 'Biafra de facto Customary Government' Niger Delta ex-militant leader form & Nigeria reply

Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader don form "Biafra de facto Customary Government", shortened as BCG to replace IPOB separatist group wey Nigeria Federal Goment ban and label terrorist organization.

Asari-Dokubo make dis announcement inside one video for im Facebook page calling on some of im brothers to join di struggle to 'freedom'.

Di former Niger Delta militant leader also promise security of lives and pipo under dis 'new goment' and also promise science and technology breakthrough.

Inside di over 20 minutes video, Asari-Dokubo tok about di plans of di new goment.

Im also release a statement through one Uche Mefor, wey identify himself as di Head of Information and Communication of di 'new goment'.

Mujahid Asari-Dokubo tok for inside statement, say na di injustice and marginalisation on di Igbos for various zones of di kontri be di reason for forming di new government.

Some part of di statement read: "We go set up provincial structures of goment starting wit provincial assemblies and provincial governance and administrators. Make nobody mistake say Biafra go worse pass Nigeria.

"Nobody fit stop us. Nobody fit block us as dem do for di first war. We no go fight any war wit anybody, we dey walk to freedom. We no go shoot any gun wit them, dem go prepare dia weapons, but dem no go get anybody to kill wit dia weapons," Asari tok for statement.

Biafra agitation inside Nigeria

Since afta di 1967 Nigerian civil war popularly know as di "Biafra War" many groups including di Indigenous People of Biafra, [IPOB] and di Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, [MASSOB] don dey agitate for di Igbo speaking part of Southern Nigeria to go dia separate way.

Di immediate cause of di recent agitation for Biafra inside Nigeria nowadays start from di 19 October, 2015 arrest of Nnamdi Nwannekaenyi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, [IPOB, by di kontri secret police Department of State Services [DSS].

Nnamdi Kanu na di director of Radio Biafra, one unlicensed station wey dey crusade for violent struggle to achieve independence for Biafra inside Nigeria's south east. Charges against Kanu include sedition, ethnic incitement and treasonable felony. Some of tdis offences carry heavy penalties, from long jail terms to death sentence. Those wey dey agitate bin dey primarily demand him freedom, but also call for di restoration of Biafra as an independent kontri.

As at today Biafra no dey exist a unit inside Nigeria and di separatists no dey clear about how dem see di territory of di "new Biafra".

Some claim say e go include all areas wey di Igbo pipo, including parts of di oil-rich Niger Delta ,wey Asari-Dokubo from, to the south and Benue state to si north, but di oda pipo of these regions don oppose di plan to include dem inside any new Biafra, according to Crisis Group Nigeria Analyst Nnamdi Obasi.

Oda separatists say a restored Biafra go dey limited to five core Igbo states - Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo - also known as Nigeria "South East Zone".

How Nigeria government react to 'Biafra de facto Customary Government' formation

Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed respond to di claims of di formation of Biafra Customary Govt by Asari Dokubo as theatre of di absurd by a joker wey dey attention.

Oga Lai Mohammed say di Nigerian government no go dey distracted by absurdity or give attention to Asari Dokubo as im be 'Entertainer'.

Di Information Minister say dem go just take di report as one of those entertainment scenes.

He say federal govmnent get a lot of things for dia hand than to attend to such issues.

Who be Asari Dokubo?

Born Melford Dokubo Goodhead Jr. on June 1, 1964 (age 56), Asari-Dokubo bin chop arrest under di civilian administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo for 2007 on top accuse of treason.

Dat time, after Asari-Dokubo to accept di legitimacy of di Olusegun Obasanjo goment and due to im public support for self-determination of im native Ijaw pipo and independence for di Niger Delta, Asari chop arrest.

On 14 June 2007, Federal Government of Nigeria release Asari on bail as part of new President Umaru Yar'Adua's pledge to try and bring peace to di Niger Delta region