Kwara hijab crisis: Fight burst for Kwara State capital Ilorin ova 'wearing of Hijab' matter

Tension dey between Muslims and Christians for Ilorin, di Kwara State capital for Northern Nigeria for wetin concern di use of Hijab for some schools.

Early Tuesday di govnor of di State bin order di re-opening of di ten schools wey dem shutdown because of dis matter.

Di main issue for dis matter na di use of Hijab by female students wey dey attend schools wey Christian missionaries dey control but wey Kwara State government don take over since.

Di school management dey maintain say na dem get di school so therefore, na dem get power to decide di dress code for di school especially as e dey for place wey Muslims plenty pass.

Di gbege start between di two groups wey dey claim sey dem get right as e take concern di re-opening of di schools - despite say police plenty for dia, di two groups for dia I no gree matter begin stone demself.

Some of di Christian protesters run go hide for di back of di Baptist Secondary School wia dem bin gather and from di back of di Church dem begin stone di muslims wey also throw dia own back.