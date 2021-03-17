Covenant University lecturer arrested: How lecturer accused for rape of 17 year old student chop arrest, dismissal from David Oyedepo private university

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Na only 18 per cent rape cases dem don convict for Nigeria as at 2015.

Covenant University don dismiss one of dia lecturers on top accuse of rape of a 17 year old student of di school.

Di Nigerian private university wey David Oyedepo, di presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church establish, confam dis to BBC News Pidgin on Wednesday.

Covenant University Registrar, Oluwasegun Omidiora say dem sack alias dismiss di lecturer on Friday 12 March, 2021 sake of say dia school dey against act of rape.

Di 41 years old lecturer chop sack for allegedly raping a 17 year-old-student of di school, according to di Christian university for Ogun State, South West of Nigeria.

Oga Oluwasegun Omidiora say dem don hand am over to di police for further investigation.

Di Ogun State Police Command bin arrest di lecturer on March 11,2021, BBC News Pidgin find out.

On interrogation, di suspect bin admit say im get carnal knowledge of di 17 year-old victim, but im no give reason for im action.

Di suspected lecturer arrest bin follow one complain wey di parents of di victim bin lodge.

Wia dis foto come from, Covenant Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey usually give Covenant University mouth say dem no dey allow dia students freedom

[Covenant University lecturer arrested] - How di student rape happun

Di parent of di victim bin report say dia daughter call dem on phone from di school say her lecturer bin invite her to di office on di said date under di pretence say im bin wan plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

According to di report, wen she get to di lecture office , he lock di office door and forcefully had sex wit her on top of di table for im office.

Di university authority help di police to track, arrest and hand over di lecturer to di police after dem hear of di incident.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Covenant University students like many oda undergraduates in Nigeria, dey spend at least four years to get a degree.

Covenant University, Ota - Ogun State, Nigeria

Covenant University pocket recognition as one of di best university for Nigeria according to "The World University Ranking" for 2018.

Dem dey rank according to Teaching, Research, Citation, Industry Income and International Outlook.

Na for 2002 dem start di school, and to get dis kain accolade no be small sometin. So wetin make dem thick? We tok to some pipo wey graduate from di school to find out.

Di rules of Covenant University na wetin don dey make pipo for outside dey shout say e dey highly restrictive.

Some of di rules na say you must to attend evri school function (weda na class or chapel service) fifteen minutes before di event start.