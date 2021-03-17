"Bitcoin cryptocurrency cyber crime, twitter hack": Graham Ivan Clark plead guilty for Obama, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos twitter hack

Wia dis foto come from, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Di young hacker wey dem accuse say e dey behind di breach of high-profile Twitter accounts last year don plead guilty on Tuesday for one Florida court.

Graham Ivan Clark, age 18, agree to serve three years for juvenile prison on fraud charges.

Graham compromise Twitter accounts wey belong to Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, former President Barack Obama and other celebrities.

Under Clark control, di accounts tweet fraudulent messages dey ask for Bitcoin, promise to double di money of anyone who send crypto currency. Di scheme gbab Bitcoin worth more than $100,000 before dem shut am down.

Oga Clark plea agreement bring some closure to one of di oddest and most alarming episodes for Twitter history.

Di breach bin raise questions about Twitter corporate security and generate speculation say state-sponsored hackers fit dey responsible, instead of a teenager.

Tori be say Clark bin imitate a member of Twitter staff to gain access to di company network and work wit two other hackers to complete di heist.

Court don charge Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, and Mason Sheppard, 19, wit federal crimes.

Di arrest of Graham Clark also raise questions about how someone wey dey so young fit penetrate the defence of wetin suppose be one of di tech industry most sophisticated companies.

Di attack take control of Twitter internal systems wey dem dey use to manage accounts, and force Twitter to temporarily block verified accounts from tweeting as di company begin struggle to push di hackers out of dia system.

How Graham Ivan Clark become a big time hacker

For Graham Ivan Clark, di online mischief-making start very early.

A di age of 10, im dey play di video game Minecraft, as im tell im friends say im dey try to escape wetin e call unhappy home life.

For Minecraft, he become known as ogbonge scammer wit explosive temper wey dey cheat pipo out of dia money, many of im friends tok, according to report from NYTimes.

At 15, he join one online hackers' forum.

At 16, Graham Ivan Clark don enter di world of Bitcoin, wia e involve himself in a theft of $856,000 of di cryptocurrency, though dem no charge am but social media and legal record show.

On Instagram posts afterward, he dey show up with designer sneakers and a bling-encrusted Rolex.

Di teenager digital misbehavior end after dem arrest am last year-then age 17- for di high profile Twitter hack for im apartment in Florida.