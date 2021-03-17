Kwara hijab crisis: Ilorin fight make Kwara State say "Muslim female students get right to use hijab"

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy

Kwara hijab crisis for for north central Nigeria don get interesting twist wit goment insisting say; "Muslim female students get right to use hijab".

Kwara State goment on Wednesday evening maintain dia stand say any female Muslim student for di state wey wan use hijab go any goment owned school get di right to do so according to di Nigeria constitution.

Dis na afta some Christian and Muslims clash earlier for Ilorin, di capital of Kwara State on top di use of hijab wey authorities for some mission schools dey reject.

Di goment clear di air on top di ownership of di mission schools say no missionary school for di state as goment don take over di ones wey dey and don dey manage, control and fund and staff dem since 1974.

However di authorities of di missionary schools tok say di issue of di ownership of di schools still dey before di Supreme Court as court neva decide on top am.

Kwara hijab crisis: How di hijab issue take start?

Di controversy wey surround di use of hijab by female students for goment funded missionary school for Ilorin, Kwara state north central Nigeria don cause kasala for di state.

Di kasala wey don dey build up for some weeks turn violent on Wednesday when Christian and Muslim faithful begin hot argument afta Christian officials of Baptist School, Surulere no allow female students wey use hijab enta di school.

Di argument later turn to fight between di two religious groups before police come settle dem.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, One classroom inside northern Nigeria

Goment bin close down 10 missionaries schools to resolve di mata afta authorities of some mission schools decide say dem no go gree make students use hijab for di school.

Di hijab controversy don dey ground for some years now but start again dis year wen authorities of some mission schools no allow make female students wey use hijab no enta school premises.

Di school authorities claim say di use of di headgear no dey in line wit di doctrine wey establish di mission schools, but di students disobey di directives.

President of di Baptist Conference for di state, Victor Dada tok say dem close down di school for di girls as di rules of di school no allow dat kain dressing.

Di Muslims on dia part say one court judgement don rule say hijab dey dey allowed in public schools across di state and wonder why mission schools dey drive dia children comot.

Wia dis foto come from, LUKMAN OYEDEJI

Kwara hijab crisis: Wetin goment don tok?

Several meetings don hold between goment, Muslim and Christian leaders to find permanent solution to di wahala, goment even temporarily closing down ten schools wey dem reopen again on Wednesday morning afta dem declare say female Muslim students get right to wear hijab for schools.

Di goment for inside statement also order make di Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development arrange uniform hijab for all public/ grant-aided schools, wey go be di accepted mode of head covering for di schools.

Dis mata no sweet Christians belle as dem claim say di ownership of di mission schools still dey before di Supreme Court, although di High Court and Appeal Court affirm say di state government na di owner.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di schools wey dey affected

Cherubim & Seraphim College Sabo Oke, ST. Anthony College, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School, Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Odas include CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School Maraba.

Wetin be di way forward

Di Kwara state goment don reject di claim say any of dis schools still belong to missionaries as high court and appeal court don rule in dia favour say na dem get di school.

Dem beg members of di public and religious organization to let peace reign as dem respect di fundamental human rights of di school girls.

Wia dis foto come from, Kwara State Government

Kwara hijab crisis: How pipo dey react to di hijab controversy

Hashtag #Kwara and Hashtag #Missionary na im dey trend for social media since di protest happun. Many twitter users chook mouth for di mata.

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS