Volta Lake drowning: Four people drown inside Volta Lake for Ghana

Some men wey carry wrapped body of one victim of one sinking boat for lake Volta, 11 April 2006 for Tapa Popoassy village.

Four people for Ghana die after dem drown inside de Volta Lake for Kpandu.De incident wey happen claim de lives of one final year female student, Evelyn Gadagoe den three others. Local reports say she dey travel inside canoe plus ten other people when storm hit dem for de lake top. After de storm hit dem, six people survive but remaining four die.