Tanzania: President Samia Suluhi Hassan swearing in, John Magufuli death and important facts to know about di East African nation

5 hours wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu, age 61, suppose assume di office of di president for di remainder of di five-year term wey Magufuli begin to serve last year after winning a second term, according to Tanzania Constitution,

All eyes dey on Tanzania afta di kontri swear in a new president on Friday afta di death of President John Magufuli.

President Magufuli die on Wednesday from heart complications for one hospital for Der Salam.

Dem swear in Samia Suluhi Hassan on Friday for inside small ceremony.

Madam Hassan come from dsei mi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar and she don serve as Presido Magufuli deputy since 2015.

She go be di first Tanzania female president.

Dis na some facts you fit no know about Tanzania.

United Republic of Tanzania

Capital: Dodoma

Population : 55.5 million

Area 945,087 sq km (364,900 sq miles)

Major languages :English, Swahili

Major religions :Christianity, Islam

Life expectancy: 63 years (men), 67 years (women)

Currency: Tanzanian shilling

Source- UN, World Bank

TIMELINE

Wetin we call dis foto, First president Julius Nyerere bin dey influential for Africa independence movement

1916 - British, Belgian and South African sojas occupy German East Africa. Three years later, di League of Nations give Britain mandate over Tanganyika - Wey today na mainland Tanzania.

1961 - Tanganyika gain independence wit Julius Nyerere as prime minister; Zanzibar gain independence for 1963.

1964 - Two territories unite as Tanzania.

1978 - Ugandans bin temporarily occupy one piece of Tanzanian territory and, for 1979, Tanzanian forces invade Uganda, occupy di capital, Kampala, and help to remove President Idi Amin.

1992 - Dem amend dia Constitution to allow multi-party politics.