Quavo and Saweetie: American rappers 'break-up' for twitter make pipo hala 'Offset' - See wetin you need to know about dem

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

American rappers Saweetie and Quavo don confirm tori of dia 'break-up' with tweets ontop twitter.

On Friday, afta fans first notice say dem unfollow each oda for Instagram, Saweetie tweet say she don suffer:

"too much betrayal and hurt behind di scenes" and say, to dey shower her publicly with presents, can't heal di pain.

But she assure her followers say she don walk away from di relationship "with a deep sense of peace and freedom.

Not too long afta Saweetie tweet, di Migos rapper Quavo break im silence.

Quavo tweet on friday say although im no like to dey air im 'dirty laundry', im gats to respond to address di false narratives.

Saweetie respond to im tweet with "Take care".

Na for March 2018, na im Quavo first slid into Saweetie DM, and di two bin don dey date since den.

Who be Saweetie?

Dem born Saweetie wey her real name be Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper on July 2, 1993.

Saweetie wey be American rapper and songwriter. After the release of her debut single "Icy Grl", Warner Records and her manager Max Gousse record label Artistry Worldwide sign her up.

She release her debut extended play, High Maintenance on March 16, 2018. Her second EP, Icy release in March 2019,

Her debut album, dey expected to be released for 2021.

Who be Quavo?

Dem born Quavo, wey im real name na Quavious Keyate Marshall on April 2, 1991.ˈ

Quavo na American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Pipo sabi am well-well as di cofounder and current frontman of hip hop/ trap three Migos.

Quavo dey related to im fellow Migos members, e be Takeoff uncle and Offset cousin.

Outside of Migos, Quavo don feature on four singles wey don peak within du top 10 of di Billboard Hot 100, including DJ Khaled "I'm the One" and "No Brainer".