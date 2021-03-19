Tanzania President: Pictures of swearing-in of Tanzania new President Samia Suluhu Hassan wey take over from John Magufuli

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Samia Suluhu Hassan look gentle during di programme wey see her become di first female President for Tanzania history.

Di 61-year-old take her oath of office for di commercial capital of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di Chief Justice of Tanzania na im oversee di ceremoney, wey happen two days after di death of President John Magufuli for office.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Just as she take her oath of office, dem fire 21-gun salute for her honour as di new commander-in-chief of di armed forces of di East African countri.

She come inspect di military parade and dem come raise di flag of di Presidency, but na for only half-mast as di country still dey mourn.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di swearing-in happen place for State House for Tanzania city wey pipo plenty pass.

Dem don open condolence book for Oga Magufuli for di ground of di State House, wey Mama Suluhu Hassan also sign.

Dem broadcast di ceremony for state television. Mama Samia, as dem sabi her with love - name for Tanzanian culture wey show di respect wey pipo dey give am, she beg for unity for her inaugural speech.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

"Dis na di time wey we go forget all di tins wey dey make us quarrel, and for us to dey together as on one nation. Dis no be di time wey we go begin point accuse for ourself, but na di time wey we go hold ourself and waka go far together," she tok.

Sabi pipo say mama Samia tok na to stop questions from pipo wey wan know how dem take manage di sickness of former President Magufuli

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Dem bin no see Magufuli for public for more dan two weeks, and rumours come dey spread about im health - wey some opposition politicians even tok say di man catch coronavirus.