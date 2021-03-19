Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike say 'PDP get malaria but APC own na cancer' - Im no go ever defect

30 minutes wey don pass

Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike say e no go ever defect from di opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)to di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, Govnor Wike admit say no be say PDP no get dia own problem but e no reach di one wey dey inside di APC.