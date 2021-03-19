Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike say 'PDP get malaria but APC own na cancer' - Im no go ever defect
Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike say e no go ever defect from di opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)to di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, Govnor Wike admit say no be say PDP no get dia own problem but e no reach di one wey dey inside di APC.
For inside di exclusive interview, di govnor also chook mouth inside di insecurity palava di kontri dey face, 2023 presidential elections, im relationship with di former Govnor of Rivers state Rotimi Amaechi and im plans beyond 2023.