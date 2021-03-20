Gyakie ft Omah Lay Forever remix reactions make Jackie Acheampong tell Ghanaians sorry

Wia dis foto come from, Gyakie_/Instagram

Ghana music artiste, Jackie Acheampong aka Gyakie don apologise to her fans for tweet wey she bin put out wia she say "her songs no be for everyone.

Di remix of Gyakie single, Forever wey feature Nigerian singer Omah Lay bin meet mixed reactions on social media.

Di song, according to pipo for social media no 'meet expectations' sake of wetin dem describe as 'massive promotion' by Gyakie.

Dis one come make di 20-year old Gyakie take to Twitter wia she reply say di song "no be for everyone. Dose wey connect to am na di ones I make am for".

Wia dis foto come from, Gyakie/Twitter

Ghanaians begin para say if truely di song "no be for everyone" like she tok, den she for send am "give only pipo wey bin connect."

Afta plenti angry reactions for social media, Gyakie wey release her first single for 2019 come tweet apology.

Wia dis foto come from, Gyakie/Twitter

Who be Gyakie?

You fit don listen to her music but Gyakie real name na Jackie Acheampong.

She be 20-years old and her papa, Ernest 'Owoahene' Nana Acheampong bin also sing music too.