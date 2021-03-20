How Ghanaians fit access up to $12,000 project grant money from US government

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, State Gov / Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana Embassy in Ghana with flags of both countries

Di United States Embassy for Ghana don launch di 2021 edition of di Ambassador’s Special Self Help (SSH) progamme.

Dem dey call for applications from interested groups and registered NGOs wey need support money to take deliver on projects wey go benefit di grassroot pipo.

Since di program begin for Ghana, more than $2.2 million of grant money na im don go towards community development projects “wey promise to bring immediate impact,” di embassy website bin tok.

Ghana no be di only place where di US government dey do di program, as e don dey for many oda countries for Africa. In fact, di program bin originally start for Togo, for 1964.

Di Embassy say because di program dey highly competitive and funding no surplus, no be all applications dem go give money to.

Forms for di grant dey free of charge and cost no dey to submit application.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ghanaian fish seller for Jamestown, largest fishing community for Accra

What type of project fit get di grant?

Di community must initiate di project demsef and it must be for dia benefit, to increase income or improve social conditions

Applicants must be non-profit organization, NGO, or CBO registered with di Government of Ghana, or community association wey don dey founded at least one year before date of application

Di maximum money wey di project fit collect na $12,000, converted to Ghana cedis. Although e dey rare say di project go collect di full amount as most dey get between $2,000 and $10,000

Who fit apply?

Di Embassy encourage submissions wey meet di criteria, however dem go give priority to projects wey support women empowerment and women economic development.

How to apply

Application forms dey available on di Embassy website for here, along with other rules, terms and conditions.

Applicants fit submit via email or send hard copy to di US Embassy, details of which dey ontop dia website.