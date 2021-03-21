Sunday Igboho: Nigeria Army reply video wey allege say dem send soldiers to 'spy' on Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Foundation/CFacebook

Nigeria Defence Headquarters say dem no "spy" on Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho as dem no go "stoop so low to such extent to "spy" on di self-acclaimed "Yoruba activist."

Di Nigeria Defence Headquarters issue strong warning to Sunday Igboho and other individuals wey dem say dey destroy dia reputation to gain political mileage.

For inside statement wey dem release, dem say e dey "practically impossible for military personnel on official duty to conduct demsef in such manner as alleged by Adeyemo and e cohorts."

Di Army release dis statement afta one video wey dey make di rounds online allege say some Nigeria military personnel bin dey on spy mission to di house of Sunday Igboho before dem catch dem.

For inside di video, di alleged soldiers wey dem gbab bin chop accuse say na Nigeria goment send dem to spy on Sunday Igboho house wey dey for Ibadan, di Oyo State capital.

Di statement by di Army and dat of di video dey come only days afta di Yoruba activist bin tok say Yorubas no longer dey part of Nigeria.

Igboho bin say di reason wey im say Yorubas no dey part of Nigeria na sake of insecurity for di kontri and di fact say Yoruba pipo no get peace and no get dia own voice for Nigeria.

Wit di declaration, di activist say make all Yoruba's wey dey live for Hausa/Fulani territory make dem return home before war break out.

"As e dey now, we no dey under Nigeria. If dem no intervene, tins go bad beyond control".

According to di Defence Headquarters, di "Armed Forces of Nigeria na highly disciplined and professional organization wit extant laws and regulations wey dey guide di actions of dia personnel in di conduct of their duties. As such, e dey practically impossible for military personnel on official duty to conduct themselves in such manner as alleged by Adeyemo and e cohorts."

For dia preliminary investigation, di Army say one of di alleged soldiers wey dey inside di video na "serial impersonator". Dem add say "investigations currently dey underway by Nigerian Airforce and di Nigerian Army to unravel di actual circumstances wey play out on di day."

Who is Sunday Igboho?

Na popular Yoruba activist, im real name na Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo.

According to reports im grow up for Modakeke area for Osun state, south-west Nigeria but im hometown na Igboho wey dey for Oyo State.

During im early days for Modakeke, Oga Sunday bin dey do mechanic work for dia.

Im become popular during di former Oyo state govnor Rashidi Ladoja impeachment wahala for di support wey im give di Govnor.

Oga Igboho bin give herdsmen seven days quit notice to leave di Yoruba-speaking Oyo state for southwest Nigeria afta im accuse dem say na dem dey behind di security palava for di town.