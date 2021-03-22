Ugo Ugochukwu mother, nationality and wetin to know about di American-Nigerian teenager McLaren Formula 1 team just sign contract with

McLaren don sign contract with 13-year-old American-Nigerian karter Ugo Ugochukwu to support am through racing junior categories.

Di Formula 1 team say di agreement give dem an option to sign Ugochukwu to a race deal in di future.

McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown say: "We bin don dey watch Ugo progress with interest.

"So wen the opportunity to sign agreement with am become available, we no hesitate to move on it."

Di move give McLaren describe as a multi-year contract with Ugochuku, within which option dey wey dem fit choose to take up wey go tie am to a further multi-year racing deal. Dis wan fit be for F1 or in oda categories.

McLaren, like many F1 teams, don get young driver programme for many years. Dia most high-profile graduate na Lewis Hamilton, wey di team also sign wen e be 13, and wey remain so far F1 only black driver.

F1 bin never get American driver since Alexander Rossi take part in five races for di Marussia team in 2015.

Di last American to win Grand Prix na 1978 world champion Mario Andretti - for day year Dutch Grand Prix.

McLaren F1 team principal Andreas Seidl say: "Ugo na promising young talent with strong development prospects.

"While e still dey early stage for im career, e clear say e get di ingredients to be successful in di sport.

"Dis signing reflect our refocused approach to identifying and supporting new talent, away from a formal young driver programme to a more tailored basis."

Wetin to know about Ugochukwu

Dem born Ugochukwu for New York but im mama na Nigerian, wey be ogbonge super model, Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi wey don walk di runway for many ogbonge designers like Gucci, Fendi, Chanel, Christian Dior and odas.

Oluchi wey bin grow up for Lagos begin her super model career on an international level wen she win di 'Face of Africa' contest for 1998.

She react to di news with post on Instagram.

Ugochukwu win last year FIA OK Junior European championship, and dem crown am FIA European karting champion.

Im don graduate to di senior class dis season.

Ugochukwu tok about di mata say: "I dey honoured to be signed by di ogbonge team as McLaren Racing so early in my career.