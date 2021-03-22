Ortom news: President Muhammadu Buhari say attack on Governor Ortom 'unacceptable'

5 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Prsidency

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don condemn di attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Di president for inside statement say "di string of brutal attacks on individuals and communities for di state, wit di latest one wey target di govnor, dey "unacceptable"

President Buhari call for open "open and transparent investigattion" of di said attack.

On Saturday, Governor Samuel Ortom of di central Nigerian state of Benue bin tok say unknown gunmen wey reach about fifteen all dressed in black bin dey shoot directly at him and e security men.

Im allege say di attack bin dey planned to "eliminate am, as im run for about two kilometers."