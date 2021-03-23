Derrick Jaxn: How relationship ‘guru’ confess to cheating on im wife

7 minutes wey don pass

Relationship guru Derrick Jaxn don agree say true true im cheat on im wife with oda women for years.

Di relationship expert enta Instagram do video post wey im title "Did I cheat im my marriage?" afta one woman claim for one interview say she and Jaxn bin get affair.

For di seven and half minutes video wey im do wit im wife, Jaxn confess say true-true im don do kerewa inside im marriage wit oda women wey in wife no sabi anytin about.

"Di truth na say and I dey tok am here say, Derrick Jaxn bin dey involved wit oda women outside di marriage. And by involved, I wan make am clear, I no dey tok about casually kicking it… I dey talk about sex … and some tins wey odas fit consider okay… wey my wife no sabi about."

Oga Jaxn get vlog wia im dey give healthy relationship advice to 750,000 followers for YouTube and 1.3 million followers for Instagram.

According to Jaxn, im public confession no be sake of im dey married to im fans but becos im dey accountable to God and to im wife.

E add say, "I know say I no go fit build platform wey dey preach against some kain tins dem for my real life, dey live di opposite."

More dan one million pipo don watch di confession video wit different reactions and comments.

