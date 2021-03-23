Pastor Jerry Eze: Why I tok say 'wetin God no fit do no dey exist'

12 minutes wey don pass

For dis exclusive interview, BBC Pidgin siddon with Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze di Founder and President of Streams of Joy International and im wife Eno Jerry.Dem tok about dia marriage, how dem meet, dia life as pastors and dia daily New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration programme dem start during di coronavirus period to encourage pipo through prayers wey don go viral now.