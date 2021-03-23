Twitter founder Jack sell im first tweet for $2.9m, see di connection to Mona Lisa

23 March 2021, 18:17 WAT

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey

Not many pipo fit sell dia tweets but di first ever tweet of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey don make $2.9m for market.Di "just setting up my twitter," tweet from Oga Dorsey na from 21 March, 2006 and im auction am to di highest bidder.Dat 'lucky' buyer na one Malaysia-based businessman Sina Estavi.Oga Sinai, wey bi oga of tech company Bridge Oracle, compare di market wey im buy to Mona Lisa painting.

"Dis no be just normal tweet!" Oga Estavi post for Twitter. "I believe say years later pipo go realize di true value of di tweet, like Mona Lisa painting".

Di Mona Lisa painting na di world most popular artwork wey Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci do, and e worth like $660m (2019).

Wetin Jack take di $2.9m do?

Oga Dorsey bin don promise since 9 March say once di auction to sell im first tweet don end, im go convert di money to Bitcoin, come donate am to GiveDirectly, wey be charity organisation.

Di GiveDirectly Africa program wey Jack actually donate to, na to support poor pipo for Kenya, Rwanda, Liberia, Malawi, DRC and Togo wey Covid-19 don spoil tins for, according to informate on dia website.

After GiveDirectly receive di money, dem thank Oga Jack and Estavi, and tweet say dem dey arrange how di "$ go soon touch di hands of di pipo wey need am".

Jack say im send 51.8751669 BTC to GiveDirectly.

Di market of first tweets

If you dey consider to enter di market to invest in 'first tweet', in di hope say di value go increase later later, e go make sense to consider di ones from pipo of influence.

See di first ever tweet by some ogbonge Africans.

