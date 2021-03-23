Ambode: APC select former Lagos State Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode for contact and strategy committee

After nearly two years of silence on social media, di immediate past govnor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode drop im first tweet since e comot for office for May 2019.

Oga Ambode for Twitter announce say im don dey selected as member of di Contact and Strategy Committee of di ruling party, All Progressives Congress.

He say dis na call to work for di party but most importantly, di nation.

Dis na di first appointment di former govnor go get since e comot office for May 2019.

Di National Chairman of di Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), APC, Mai Mala Buni na im approve di constitution of one high-powered 61-member Contact/Strategy Committee for di party as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild and reposition di part.

Why Ambode quiet for political events?

Plenty drama follow di Lagos state govnorship election for 2019 as tori be say ogbonge stakeholder for di APC, Bola Tinubu and oda APC chieftains for Lagos state no support di re-election of Akinwumi Ambode for second term.

Tinubu and oda party heavyweights bin throw dia weight behind Babajide Sanwo-Olu instead and dem leave am to struggle alone to fight for second term for office.

Afta e lose di election, Ambode lock up since den.

E no show Sanwo-Olu inauguration/handover ceremony on May 29, 2019.

Di ex-govnor no show for political events since political gladiators force am comot for office afta e finish im first term as Lagos state govnor for 2019.

How pipo dey react

Plenty reactions don follow dis im announcement, as some Nigerians hail am on im new appointment, others no think say na bad decision for am to still remain for APC.

