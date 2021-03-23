Nneka Agbanusi: 'I dey happy say my dance dey inspire pipo'

29 minutes wey don pass

Known for her dance videos on top social media platform Instagram, 31-years old Nneka Agbanusi say she dey "happy say her dance videos dey inspire pipo".

She siddon tok to BBC Pidgin about some of di reactions wey she don get since she begin do her dance videos and why she feel say pipo like her "no need shame about dia body."