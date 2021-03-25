BBNaija: How to apply for BBNaija 2021 season 6 audition as organizers reveal N90 million worth of prizes

6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @BBNaija Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria biggest reality show Big Brother Naija don announce audition date for season 6

Nigeria biggest reality show Big Brother Naija don announce audition date for season 6 wey dem say go get N90 million worth of prizes.

Di N90 million worth of prizes dey bigger dan last year own wey be N85 million.

Di organizers also introduce new twist wit early auditions wey dem say go begin from March 24 to March 31, 2021.

According to di reality show official handles, dis auditions go dey strictly available to DSTV and GOTV users.

But di organizers no give details wen di new season go start.

Last year out of di 20 housemates wey enta di Big Brother house na Laycon emerge di winner of di Lockdown season.

How to audition early for BBNaija season 6 2021