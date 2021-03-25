Attack on Benue state governor: 'My security man hit one of di attackers as I run to safety' - Samuel Ortom

25 minutes wey don pass

Govnor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom don reveal say im security man bin shoot one of di gunmen wey attack am for am.

Di govnor tok dis wan for one ogbonge interview wit tori pipo for Abuja.

E say as im security pipo engage di attckers and im di run, di bullet di waka pass im ear fiam fiam non of di bullet touch am

e further add say one of im security man tell am say e hit one of di jaguda boy dem and dat di villagers also confirm say di attackers dem bin run wit someone wey wound.

Di govnor bin cry out to Nigerians on di 21st of March say armed gunmen attack am as e dey go inspect im farm for Tyo-mu along Makurdi-Gboko Road.

Di govnor say im dey lucky say none of im pipo wey follow am die.

Many Nigerians don react to dis recent attack on di govnor - even di president Muhammadu Buhari don order make dem investigate di mata

Combined team of security pipo don enta di farm and dem don clear some of di makeshift tent for di area

Operation Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major - Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, tell local tori pipo say dem don catch some pipo and dem di ask dem questions.

But di govnor say di arrest of di three fishermen shock am as those wey attack am no be fishermen but na Fulani Herdsmen.

'Na only restructuring go solve our security palava'

Di govnor say for di kontri to solve di security palava for di kontri, e gatz embrace restructuring.

For sometime now different group and region don di agitate for di restructuring of di kontri as dem believe say di recent political and governance structure for di kontri no dey work again.