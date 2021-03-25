Zahra Bayero: President Buhari son Yusuf Buhari wan marry Kano princess? Dis na wetin we know

Yusuf Buhari meet Zahra when e dey study for United Kingdom

News don begin circulate for social media unto say Nigerian presido Muhammadu Buhari only son Yusuf dey plan to marry Zahra Nasir Bayero wey be pikin to Emir of Bichi Emirates for Kano state wey dey northern Nigeria.

According to some report (not by BBC) formal introduction between di Buhari and Bayero family regarding di marriage and now wey first Lady Aisha Buhari don fully dey ground after her return from Dubai di wedding go soon happun.

BBC contact source wey dey very close to di girl father and Emir of Bichi wey confam di tori, tell BBC say na true say Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero be love birds.

According to di source di couple meet during di time wey Yusuf dey study for University of Surrey for United Kingdom, same school wey Zahra dey do her Architecture degree programme.

"Yes na true say Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero daughter of Emir of Bichi dey in a relationship and dem bin meet for United Kingdom for school."

"Contrary to some reports, although both families dey aware of di relationship no formal meeting about di marriage don happun yet, though many from both sides dey hope say na something wey go happun soon." Dis na wetin di source tok.

Di lady Zahra Bayero apart from being daughter of Emir Bayero wey also be chairmo of 9mobile telecom company for Nigeria, she also be grand daughter of late Kano emir Ado Bayero.

Di Yusuf Buhari wedding when e finally happun go be di third time when di Nigerian presido go marry off im pikin during im time for Aso Rock.

Di first one wey happun na when Zahra Buhari marry billionaire pikin Ahmed Indimi for high profile marriage for 2016.

Di second one happun last year when Hanan Buhari wey be last born for di family marry Turad Sha'aban, pikin to former reps member and governorship candidate for Kaduna state.