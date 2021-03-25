Ruth Kadiri birthday: Nigeria Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri address birthday messages palava

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @hoorllar

Ruth Kadiri, Nigerian actress don address fans wey dey vex say she no respond to dia birthday messages to her.

Di popular actress bin take her social media page to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday 24 March, 2021.

But e be like say some fans wey follow celebrate her on her big day no get any direct appreciation response.

She post video on her Instagram page on Thursday to address di mata say

"Every time na my birthday I get scared and my heart dey beat fast because I sabi say something like dis go come up

Pipo go vex say dem wish me happy birthday and I no respond or my response no dey enough or dem go say I disrespect dem

I get about 4.1 million followers and I no fit reply everybody

So many pipo call me, text me, send me voice messages, and I still go work on my birthday, e no dey easy.

If you wan show me love, show me love without expectation, whether I see your message or I no see your message e no mean say I no love you or appreciate you." she tok for inside di video she post on Instagram.

She also add: "I no like am wen pipo tell me dem wish me Happy birthday and all you tell me na thanks and e get pipo wey I no even see dia own

Pipo dey vex, pipo get angry, pipo unfollow you, pipo block you on petty things."

She say If pipo go wish am happy birthday and dem go still vex, make dem no wish her happy birthday say she no go vex.