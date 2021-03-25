Chrissy Teigen quits Twitter: John Legend wife & American model Christine Diane Teigen on why she leave Twitter afta recent collabo wit Kris Jenner

25 March 2021, 20:45 WAT New Informate 24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, US model and author Chrissy Teigen

Christine Diane Teigen, American model and John Legend wife announce say she dey comot for Twitter after 10 years wey she don join di platform.

Di 35-year-old post one statement directly to her fans before she quickly deactivate her account for di last time on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

"For over 10 years, you guys don be my world. I honestly owe so much to dis world wey we don create here.

I dey see so many of una as my actual friends," di model tweet am. "But time don reach for me to goodbye. Dis no longer dey serves me as positively as e dey serve me negatively, and I think dat na di right time to call something."

Just before Teigen announcement, plenti gbas-gbos bin dey happun for Twitter sake of her recent collabo wit Kris Jenner.

Di two women bin announce one upcoming plant based cleaning product line wey don receive plenti backlash as some dey call Teigen say she be "sellout".

She respond say "Many pipo dey see me as di strong girl wey dey clap back at pipo but dat no be who I be.

"My desire for pipo to like me and di fear of pissing people off don make me somebody una no sign up for, and a different human than who I first be out here!

Live well, tweeters. Please know say I ever care about na you!!!"

Teigen end her long post to say, "I encourage you to know and never forget say your words matter. No matter wetin you see, wetin dat pesin portray, or your intention.

For years I don take so many small, 2-follower count punches but at dis point, I dey honestly deeply bruised."

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Dis no be di first time di supermodel go face backlash from pipo, For January, she bin respond to online critics ontop controversy wey she face as she document her trip to America president, Joe Biden inauguration with her husband, John legend and her two children.

Also for July 2020, di American model say she don block one million pipo comot her social media account because dem dey worry her and now she no get dia time again.