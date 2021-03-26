Tanzania president burial: Tanzania dey prepare to bury dia former president John Magufuli for im hometown of Chato

Na March 17, dem announce former president John Magufuli death

On Friday, March 26, Tanzania go bury dia former President John Magufuli for im home town of Chato, for north-west part of di kontri.

Dem bin do im official funeral for di capital, Dodoma, on Monday and since then im funeral procession don move through di kontri.

Tori be say di 61-year-old president die of heart complications.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, wey succeed am, go lead di nation during di burial ceremony.

She tweet a thank you note to "everybody wey show support and send condolence messages during dis difficult and trying times for di nation".

Days ahead of di burial ceremony, police bin arrest four pipo for allegedly mocking di death of di former president.

Di regional police head of di south-west region of Mbeya, Urlich Matei, say di suspects intend to "cause chaos and breach of peace".