Big Brother Naija 2021 audition for season 6: How to win BBNaija audition - Organisers guideline, ex housemates tips

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @BBNaija Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria biggest reality show Big Brother Naija don announce audition date for season 6

How to win Big Brother Naija 2021 audition for season 6 wey be Nigeria biggest TV reality show dey many pipo now.

Nigeria popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija recently call for audition for di season 6 of di show.

Di organisers [DSTV Multichoice] say di new season go get mouth watering N90 million worth of prizes for di winner.

Even as dem never give details of wen di new season go start dem don already put date wey pipo fit begin audition for di show.

Early audition go start from March 24 - March 31.

BBNaija 2021 audition process

Organizers say to gain early access to di audition you suppose get any of dis packages Dstv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Comfam, Yanga or Gotv Max or Joli and pay for your subscription between 24 to 31 March

Send email to AfricanMagicEvent@ng.multichoice.com wit your smartcard or IUC number to receive your unique website link to complete your registration

Dem say, your audition go include a 2- minute video wey you go tell Big Brother why you deserve to be a housemate.

You must be 21 years or older by June, 2021 wit a valid identity document.

How Big Brother Nigeria auditions dey be?

Every past seasons of di BBNaija show get im own twist to di auditions but dis na wetin organisers dey expect from wetin we gather from di organisers website.

To record two-minute video of yourself tok why you want make dem pick you to be Housemate of Big Brother Naija.

After you record your video, then you go need to fill out di online registration form and upload your video.

Dem expect you to answer all questions on di form fully and honestly.

If dem later discover say you don deliberately lie or withhold some information wey dey relevant to your character or your past, dem go disqualify you from di selection process.

If you apply to participate for Big Brother Naija, you allow di Producer to conduct civil, criminal, and any other type of background checks deemed necessary by di Producer.

Wetin go happun for di selection process?

One of di Ex-Housemates, Timmy Sinclair AKA Trickytee wey don also write book about di tricks of how to win di audition share details wit us.

For di selection process, you go prepare for possible video interview or physical depending on wetin di organisers decide at dat time.

He also share hacks on wetin to do to get possible selection to become one of di housemates of di season 6 edition of di Big Brother Naija show.

Stand out E say di first thing na to dey different from di crowd: expect say thousands of pipo go showface for di selection stage, so e dey important for you to dey different from di crowd.

Trickytee say "If you dey one room and everybody dey wear black and you dey out on white, you go stand out from everybody

You no be di most handsome pesin or di most beautiful pesin or di most outspoken pesin , so you need to dey different for di panelist to notice you."

Self confidence na another thing im mention say e dey important. As an interested candidate, you must make sure to work on your self confidence before you face di panelist, he tok.

Be Yourself: Dis fit sound like wetin you don hear many times but di former housemate say" if you be Nigerian, no try to be American, If you be British, no try to be Nigerian, make sure to be yourself."

Who you really be, na im di panelist dey look out for.

How you answer questions: From tips wey im share wit us, he say how you answer basic question need dey different.

For example, im say when dem ask wetin be your name, no just say, my name na.... "dat is basic", he tok.

"Always make sure to answer in a unique way" , di former housemate add am.

Video Tips for BBNaija audition

E dey important to dey real for your video. Be yourself! and when you dey describe yourself remember to put real life examples.

No Forget to share interesting things wey dey happun around you, wia you come from, di kind work you dey do and your background story.

Make sure to hold camera your steady.

If you dey shoot indoors, make sure to shoot wia light dey and in front of your face.

Dem dey always advice pipo to shoot horizontal and not portrait style.