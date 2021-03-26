ASUU Strike update 2021: [is ASUU strike still going on?] See Federal Government, Nigeria university lecturers agreement today

ASUU strike update be say Nigeria federal goment and university lecturers wey dey under Academic Staff Union of Universities [ASUU] meet and reach one agreement on Friday.

Representatives of di goment and di lecturers don agree to dey do regular review of di progress wey dem don don make as e take concern how dem implement di Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) wey two of dem sign.

Before dis meeting, tori about weda ASUU strike still dey go on begin fly up and down for some days.

Di meeting follow complain of Asuu members earlier dis week say di Accountant General of di Federation [OAGF] dey frustrate di payment of salaries goment agree to pay di lecturers afta dem wey dem bin suspend dia nine months old strike.

Chris Ngige, di Minister of Labour and Employment say after di meeting with ASUU leadership for Abuja, dem also gree to meet again before end of May 2021 make dem take review di agreement.

"We bin get some protests and we manage am. Today, we don gree to find way accommodate di balance so dat we fit pay as when due.

We also torch-light all di salaries wey bin no dey captured by di office of di Accountant General of di Federation [OAGF], wey make some lecturers no get dia amount of payment since December or January 2020." Ngige tok.

Di Minister wey speak on behalf of federal goment add say: "We also look into di issue of UTAS and also make certain recommendations wey we go tell di Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, wey dey head di supervising ministry.

Di na so dat im go fit fast forward di various tests wey we need know about di UTAS system like stress test, integrity test and the rest of them."

Na for late December 2020 di Academic Staff Union of Universities suspend one long strike wey cripple higher education across Nigeria.

ASUU President Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, wey also confirm di agreement tok say di union dey satisfied with di periodic review of di agreement wey go help to prevent tension and anything wey go make ASUU go strike again.