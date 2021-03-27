Otedola bridge fire: Accident of tankers burn six vehicle for Lagos Otedola bridge

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Fire state fire service

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service don help save one 45, 000-litre diesel tanker opposite di Otedola Estate main gate from one heavy fire wey destroy six oda motor.

Di acting Controller, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, tok dis one as e dey tell tori pipo about di fire incident afta fire fighters don already prevent di tanker from burning.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Fire state fire service

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Fire state fire service

Adeseye tok say di agency receive Fire alert on Saturday at about 0215 hours from di Otedola Bridge, Ojodu Local Council Development Area inside Lagos.

Di alert say some vehicles dey burn and so di agency take "action immediately and send two Fire Engines plus crew members to fight di situation".

Di oga for Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service explain say as dem reach di pace, dem find out say di fire don already affect two 45, 000-litre tankers wey carry Diesel, two flatbed trailers, one Mazda car and one container truck. She add say di fire fighting operations start immediately to stop di fire from causing more damage, an dem finally help prevent one 45,000 litres tanker from burning down.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Fire state fire service

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Fire state fire service

Authorities day dem neva still know di cause of di fire as investigation dey go on.