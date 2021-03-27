Otedola bridge fire: Accident of tankers burn six vehicle for Lagos Otedola bridge
Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service don help save one 45, 000-litre diesel tanker opposite di Otedola Estate main gate from one heavy fire wey destroy six oda motor.
Di acting Controller, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, tok dis one as e dey tell tori pipo about di fire incident afta fire fighters don already prevent di tanker from burning.
Adeseye tok say di agency receive Fire alert on Saturday at about 0215 hours from di Otedola Bridge, Ojodu Local Council Development Area inside Lagos.
Di alert say some vehicles dey burn and so di agency take "action immediately and send two Fire Engines plus crew members to fight di situation".
Di oga for Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service explain say as dem reach di pace, dem find out say di fire don already affect two 45, 000-litre tankers wey carry Diesel, two flatbed trailers, one Mazda car and one container truck. She add say di fire fighting operations start immediately to stop di fire from causing more damage, an dem finally help prevent one 45,000 litres tanker from burning down.
Authorities day dem neva still know di cause of di fire as investigation dey go on.
Meanwhile di acting Head of di Fire Agency confam give tori pipo say nobody die for di fire incident.
Abia Ariaria soldiers shooting: Nigeria armed youths clash with sojas for Ariaria-Aba leave pipo dead
Some unknown gunmen wey carry motorcycle begin serious shooting against officers of di Nigerian army wey dey for one checkpoint for Ariaria Aba, Abia State.