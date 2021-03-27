Super Eagles don qualify for Africa Cup of Nations 2021 ahead of [Benin vs Nigeria] match

one hour wey don pass

Super Eagles of Nigeria don qualify for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] even ahead of di two qualifier games dem get to play.

Nigeria senior football national team pick di ticket afta Sierra Leone play a goalless draw witLesotho inside Maseru on Saturday afternoon.

Di result don give di three-time African champions eight points with 4 points ahead of third placed Sierra Leone.

Gernot Rohr boys go battle di Squirrels by 5 pm on Saturday evening for Stade Charles de Gaulle inside Porto Novo.