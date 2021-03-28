RCCG members kidnapped in Kaduna: Kidnapping of Redeemed Christian Church of God worshippers update

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Eje Friday Faraday Wetin we call dis foto, Pishure of di empty RCCG bus afta di kidnapping

Kidnapping of Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG] members in Kaduna don dey confirmed by police and BBC Pidgin don get eyewitness account of wetin really happun.

One eyewitness Eje Kennedy Faraday say kidnappers pack all di pipo wey bin dey inside RCCG bus dey go Kafanchan town on Friday evening.

Eje later snap pishure of di empty RCCG vehicle wey bin dey transport di pipo and e still dey unclear wia dem pack di pipo go.

"Kidnappers just pack everybody from RCCG bus along Kachia road, kilometre 63 from Kaduna city." Dis na wetin BBC Pidgin find out from Eje

Kaduna Police Command tok tok pesin ASP Mohammed Jagile wey confam di kidnapping tell BBC say dem dey compile all di details and will get back with more information.

Dis no be di first time wey di kidnappers go gbab worshippers wey dey on a holy mission for Kaduna state, north west Nigeria.

Dem bin kidnap apostle Emmanuel Bako and im wife Cindy for December of last year as dem dey Albarka praying camp on di outskirts of di city.

Kaduna based activist Senator Shehu Sani on top twitter post say dia state don fully become 'kidnappers hub'.

"Di report of di kidnapping of RCCG members along Kachia road for Kaduna na yet anoda tragedy."