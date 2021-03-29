Gunmen attack in Nigeria: Abia, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi see 11 gunmen police attacks in three months

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Police

BBC don find out how much damage don happun between January and March 2021 for South East Nigeria sake of gunmen attacks on police officers.

Police don suffer di highest form of attacks from unknown gunmen for di last three months inside di maianly Igbo speaking region of eastern Nigeria, according different confam tori wey BBC Pidgin don torchlight.

Dis one follow for di compilation of all di attacks wey tori pipo don report and authorities don confam.

Di attacks range from burning of Police Stations, ambush and shoot-out with officers, burning police stations and patrol vans, helping prison inmate to escape.

And stealing of arms and ammunitions for virtually all di states for South-East.

From record, Enugu na di only State wey never record any gun attack for di last three months.

But other South Eastern States of Abia, Imo, Anambra, and Ebonyi don get very bad experiences with dis gunmen wey we never sabi.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Abia goment reveal say di jaguda pipo tiff arms and ammunition

Gunmen attacks for south east Nigeria

Breakdown of armed men attack on Police Officers for South East Nigeria between January-March 2021

Ebonyi State

January 8

3 Police Officer die

Onueke Police Station in Ezza South Local Government Area

Abia State

February 1

1 Police Officer die

Omoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa South council area

Ebonyi State

February 4

Police Station burnt

Police Divisional Headquarters in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area

Imo State

February 5

2 Police Officers die

Umulowo Police Division in Obowo local government Area

Abia State

February 23

2 Police Officers die

Abayi Divisional police Headquarters in Aba

Imo State

February 25

Police Station burnt

Aboh Mbaise Divisional Police Headquarters

Ebonyi State

March 1

Police Station attacked

Iboko Divisional Police Station in Izzi Local Government Area

Imo State

March 9

Police Station burnt

Ihitte-Uboma local government Area

Anambra State

March 18

1 Police Officer die

Police checkpoint at Neni , Anaocha local government area

Anambra State

March 19

1 Police Officer die

Ekwulobia Police Station, Nanka

Abia State

March 22

3 Police Officers die

Abiriba in Ohafia Local government area

'No murderer go escape punishment', Police react

BBC never fit independently verify di number of Police officers wey don die for di attacks but authorities don show concern about di number of officers wey don fall victim of di attacks.

Over di weekend Nigeria Police Force come out come tok say dem don arrest 16 suspects wey get hand for di plenti violent attacks on security operatives and facilities for some states particularly for South-Eastern part of Nigeria.