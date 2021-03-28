UFC 260: Francis Ngannou knock out Stipe Miocic to become new UFC heavyweight champion

28 March 2021, 07:55 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cameroon fighter Francis Ngannou na di new UFC heavyweight champion

Francis Ngannou knock out Stipe Miocic for di second round of dia UFC 260 fight for Las Vegas on Saturday night to become di new heavyweight championship.

Di Cameroon fighter pin Miocic inside di cage for di second round as im land am heavy-heavy blow alias record punch.

Even wit di blow, Miocic get up and hit Ngannou, thinking say him don get am but na dia im go open himself up so Ngannou begin load am wit blow.

Ngannou land Miocic one hot blow wey take am by surprise.

Di Cameroonian fighter no stop dia, e stay ontop am dey pound am turn turn before referee say e don do, you don win.

Francis Ngannou vs Stipe Miocic fight history

Dis fight [Francis Ngannou vs Stipe Miocic] different from di two of dem first fight for UFC 220 for 2018 when di fight go di full five rounds.

Ngannou lose dat match via unanimous decision and come all di way back more than three years later to get im revenge.

Now im don become di 17th undisputed heavyweight champion for UFC history.

After di 2018 loss to Miocic, im bin lose again dat same year to Derrick Lewis.

Ngannou gatz wins against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jarizinho Rozenstruik to even a chance to fight at di heavyweight title again.

Wetin Francis Ngannou tok afta im victory?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

After im victory, Ngannou say im dey willing to face di man wey many pipo consider as di best pound-for-pound fighter for di sport, Jon Jones, wey dey expected to move up to heavyweight to challenge for di title later dis year.

"For my opinion, Jon Jones na di greatest of all time for mixed martial arts. Im moving up na good thing," na wetin im tok.

"Him bin challenge wey I go take and e go dey very good. But dis time na him be challenger. I be di champ. Him dey coming up, to look for me.

"So I ready any time soon. Even summer, I dey, ready to fight for July or August. Whenever dem ready, I ready. Him tok something, 'Show me di money'. Show di money and we go, baby. I dey here."

Francis Ngannou Profile

Hometown - Batie, Cameroon

Age - 34