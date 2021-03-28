Suez Canal: Ever Given cargo ship still block freight transport for canal wey connect Mediterranean sea

Na since Tuesday last week MV Ever Given container ship hook for di Suez Canal wey be one of di busiest sea routes for di world.

Ever Given giant container ship still hook across Egypt Suez Canal afta di failed attempt to remove am on Saturday.

But Canal officials say dem make small progress and dem dey hope say by Sunday evening dem fit float di ship.

Di Ever Given container ship don hook for di canal since Tuesday wey be one of di busiest sea routes for di world.

More than 300 ships tanda inside di water as no way for dem to pass.

Satellite image show di hooked container ship 'Ever Given' ontop di Suez Canal, inside Egypt, on March 27, 2021

Some vessels safe don find anoda route around Africa.

On Saturday dem dredge about 20,000 tonnes of sand, and 14 tugboats pull and push di Ever Given in order to try to move am.

Although strong tides and winds complicate efforts to free di ship, di tugboats managed to move am about 30 degrees in two directions.

Footage wey dem post for Twitter show as di tugboats dey horn to celebrate dia small victory.

Why di Suez Canal dey important?

About 12% of global trade dey passes through di 193km (120-mile) canal, wey dey connect di Mediterranean Sea to di Red Sea and e dey provide di shortest sea link between Asia and Europe.

An alternative route, dey around di Cape of Good Hope for di southern tip of Africa, dat one fit take two weeks longer.

Tugboats bin manage to move di Ever Given 30 degrees in both directions, but e still hook.

According to data from Lloyd's List, di blockage dey hold up to an estimated $9.6bn (£7bn) of goods each day - or $400m an hour.

Oga Rabie estimate say Egypt dey losing up to $14m in revenue each day wey di canal dey closed.

Im say Egypt dey grateful to US, China and di United Arab Emirates for offers to help.

Data from shipping expert Lloyd List put di value of di canal westbound traffic for roughly $5.1bn a day, and eastbound daily traffic at around $4.5bn.

Map wey dey show alternative route for shipping while Suez Canal dey blocked

Despite efforts to free di ship, expert's tok say e go take weeks to remove am.

Two major shipping companies, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, say dem dey find oda options to avoid Suez Canal.