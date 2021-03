Burna Boy homecoming: Governor Nyseom Wike N10m donation to Burna Boy, artistes make Nigerians hala

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Rivers State Government and Burnaboygram/Instagram

Nigerians don begin chook mouth for Twitter on di promise wey Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike make to Burna Boy on e Homecoming Concert wey di state organise for di Grammy award winner on Saturday.

During di concert, di governor of di southern Nigerian state promise to give Burna Boy and other artistes wey perform for di concert N10m each (ova $24,000).

Di Governor say, "All of you wey don come today, di Rivers pipo and di Niger -Delta pipo wey don come to perform, I dey proud of you. All of you go go home with N10m each."

Dis comments by governor Wike come make some Nigerians begin criticise am as one twitter user even call am "misplaced priorities" while anoda say im act "irresponsible".

Some users even throw shade give Burna Boy as dem question am as to why im go "collect gifts from politician".

In defence of di governor and even Burna Boy, some pipo don even ask weda dem bin expect Burna Boy to reject di gift?

Part of dose wey defend di governor action na ex-BBNaija reality show celebrity, Tacha as she argue say di recognition by di governor dey good for di entertainment industry wey Covid-19 don impact negatively on.