Seyi Shay Nigerian Idol: Singer-songwriter Seyi Shay 'You're Never Going to Make it as a Singer' comment to Nigerian Idol contestant vex many

4 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Seyi Shay and Nigerian Idol contestant Torrus

Seyi Shay Nigerian Idol feedback to one 17 year ol contestant don vex many young pipo across di west African kontri.

Di Nigerian Singer-songwriter tell di 17 'You're Never Going to Make it as a Singer'.

For inside video clips of di audition wey don go viral, Seyi Shay wey no dey impressed wit di boy performance as e appear before di judges tell am say e no go make am as a singer but e fit make money as a song writer.

''Somebody don lie give you. Somebody tell you say make you come here do audition. Go back go tell dem say dem no be your friend because dis your audition, you no try. You voice sweet to tok and e show wen you dey sing but your performance na zero. You no go ever make as a singer. I love you, you dey so sweet but you no be singer. You no be singer.

For song writing, hit me up, we fit tok but singing no go work. Sorry Darling'' she tok."

From di audition, di young boy voice bin dey shake and di comment by Seyi Shay show fear and disappointment for im face.

Nigerian singer Seyi Shay don thank everybody wey dey make her trend for Nigeria social media, she say dem dey make her feel like Judge Judy.

She bin tweet dis one afta pipo reaction to her comment about one 17 year old male contestant wey come audition for di popular Nigerian music show, di Nigerian Idol.

Seyi wey be one of di judges for di show don chop plenty criticism from Nigerians for social media.

Meanwhile, di young man wey describe himsef as @ayoturri for Instagram also tok say im no go ever stop,

Many Nigerians don chook mouth for di mata for social media, some say na her work she dey do, others say di way she follow di boy tok no good and e dey very discouraging.

Wia dis foto come from, TWEEP

Wia dis foto come from, TWEEP

Wia dis foto come from, TWEEP

Wia dis foto come from, TWEEP

Who be Seyi Shay

Seyi Shay real name na Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua Odedere. She bwe Nigerian based singer, song writer, recording artist and perdormer. Her song Seyi or Shay wey she release for 2015 blow her into limelight.

Dem born her for Dec 21 1985 for Tottenham, London England and she be di last born. Her mama na from Northern Nigeria and her papa na from di western part of di kontri.

Seyi attend Command High School, Maryland, Lagos for her secondary school education. she later go London for her undergraduate studies. Firstly, she attend one local UK college where she studied music, then move go di University of East London, where she get degree in Business Management.

Shay sign her first record deal with No Apology. For 2006, she form girl Band, Boadicea. Di bnd scata for 2008.

Hit songs like Right Now, Yolo Yolo, Gimme Love, Irawo, make her popular.