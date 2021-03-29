Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello say Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu go be part of di pipo wey go make strong and better, youthful president for Nigeria

one hour wey don pass

Govnor Bello wey tok inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, hail di APC leader as ogbonge elder statesman wey dey smart and wey don make many leaders, but e add say e know say Tinubu know im qualities and limitations and who go fit move Nigeria to di next level.

Di govnor also tok about tori say e go run for di 2023 presidential race, Wike take on APC, im stand on coronavirus and Senator Dino Melaye accuse against im administration of financial fraud.