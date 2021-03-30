Bayelsa give 14 day ultimatum to Miyetti Allah to comot for Bayelsa no be true

Commissioner for Agriculture Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources David Alagoa say no be true say di State goment ask Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria MACBAN 14 days ultimatum to comot for di State.

Di Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources explain to BBC Pidgin say di Bayelsa State Livestock Management Committee bin hold meeting wit leaders of MACBAN and dem come agree say make cattle herders go into di designated areas for di state wia ranching dey permitted as a proactive step to stop any farmers and herders clash for di State.

"Di Miyetti Allah and di Livestock Committee come togeda for meeting come understand di reasons for dem not to comot for di State but for dem to move into designated areas for di State wia ranching dey permitted so dem no go disturb farms becos we dey go aggressively into farming.

Plenty rice farms, cassava farms and fish farms dey wey we don collect loans for, so many farmers dey out dia. So we dey take proactive step as we no want any clash between herders and farmers as we don see dey happen for oda states, so we get designated areas, for dis case na di Bayelsa Palm plantation so all of dem go move in dia and graze dia cattle.

Di ones wey no want do dat one go move out becos our land don dey become farmlands as we dey encourage farming and we no want situation wia herders go clash wit farmers naim make we dey separate dem." Im tok.